Liverpool's Salah to end glittering Anfield career at end of season

LONDON: Mohamed Salah will leave Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of the season, the Egyptian forward announced on Tuesday (Mar 24) as he started a farewell to what the club said were nine "illustrious" years at Anfield.

The 33-year-old arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2017 before making 435 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 255 goals to leave him third on the Reds' all-time leading goalscorers chart behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

Salah has also won the Premier League Golden Boot award on four occasions while starring for Liverpool in both their 2019/20 and 2024/25 title triumphs as well as lifting the 2019 Champions League trophy.

His Liverpool honours also include a Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

But the currently injured Salah has scored just five Premier League goals so far this season, compared with 29 in last term's title-winning campaign.

And his Anfield future became the subject of intense speculation after a dramatic bust-up with Liverpool manager Arne Slot in December.

He accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" after he was benched for three games in a row and said he had no relationship with the Dutch boss.

"UNFORTUNATELY, THE DAY HAS COME"

Salah, in a video on social media featuring highlights of his time with Liverpool, said: "Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come.

"This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

"I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club.

"It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not of this club."

Salah, who, in common with many Liverpool players and staff, was deeply affected by the death of team-mate Diogo Jota in a car crash in July, added: "We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life.