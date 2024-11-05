Liverpool need better overall display against Leverkusen, says Slot

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool must perform better with and without the ball when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday, head coach Arne Slot said after his side had to come from behind to win in the Premier League at the weekend.

Forward Mohamed Salah earned the Reds a 2-1 home victory against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as they recovered to move top of the standings having conceded an early goal.

"Football is played in two moments, having the ball and not. And against strong teams, Leverkusen is one, you need to be good on both sides," Slot told a press conference on Monday as his side prepared to face the German champions.

"We were poor on both sides, not as good with or without (the ball) on Saturday against Brighton, so we need a second-half performance because Leverkusen are at least equal to Brighton with the ball. So we need a much better performance than the first half."

Alongside Aston Villa, Liverpool are the only other team with a perfect Champions League record this season after three games and are second to the Midlands side on goal difference.

On Tuesday, Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso will try to change that, with the former Spain midfielder returning to Anfield for the first time as a coach to take on his old side, who he helped win Europe's elite club competition in 2005.

"It's difficult to say what makes him a special manager if you don't work with him but he is, that is clear," Slot said.

"Bottom of the league when he took over, didn't spend much, bought one or two players, had that (kind of) season - it's special," he added, with Leverkusen winning a domestic double last term having been unbeaten in the Bundesliga.

They only lost in the Europa League final to Atalanta.

"I haven't faced him (Alonso) or worked with him but what might be the situation is he worked with incredible managers in the past and played at the highest levels. So he knows what players feel at certain moments."

Alonso also helped Liverpool to the 2006-07 Champions League final, where they lost 2-1 to AC Milan.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher said: "I remember watching him, he was a class player when he was here, so I have good memories of him, his passing range was outrageous.

"I think the fans will give him a great reception but the focus is on getting a result and making sure he doesn't go home happy."

Liverpool can count on defender Ibrahima Konate, who returned to training after coming off at halftime against Brighton.

"He's available to play, and I think also completely recovered, so there is no issue for him not to play because of what (happened)," Slot said.

"Then it's up to me to make the decision if he plays or not. But he's in a good place."