Liverpool not expecting new arrivals in January, Slot says

Jan 23 : Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he was not expecting any new arrivals before the transfer window closes, despite his squad appearing stretched in defence ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

Slot acknowledged the realities of the January market but suggested Liverpool would stick with their existing group, even after seeing summer centre-back target Marc Guehi and reported forward target Antoine Semenyo move to Manchester City.

"I expect to stick with the squad we have," Slot told reporters on Friday. "But if there is an opportunity, the club will always look at it."

Liverpool have endured a testing period at the back, with injuries and absences leaving Slot light on options, while the attacking unit has also been stretched in recent weeks following Alexander Isak's injury and Mohamed Salah's absence at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

One boost ahead of the Bournemouth fixture is the availability of Salah, who returned in midweek and has an excellent record against the south‑coast side with 12 goals in 12 games.

Slot said the forward was fit but would wait until after the final training session before finalising his starting lineup.

"Knowing Mo, he is ready to play," Slot said.

Liverpool also remain without defender Ibrahima Konate, who has been given time away following the death of his father.

"These are private matters that should stay between us," Slot said. "It's very obvious that the player needs time to be there for his family and also time for himself."

Despite the limited depth and the absence of January reinforcements, Slot said his players had responded well to the demands of the season so far.

He remained confident in the competitiveness of his squad as Liverpool attempt to maintain momentum in both domestic and European competitions amid a 13-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

"It's hard to predict the future," he said. "But we are a very competitive team against any team in the world."