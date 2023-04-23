Logo
Liverpool edge struggling Forest 3-2 at Anfield
Liverpool edge struggling Forest 3-2 at Anfield

Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores their second goal on Apr 22, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)

23 Apr 2023 12:19AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2023 12:54AM)
LIVERPOOL, England: Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on target as Liverpool edged Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a thrilling clash at Anfield on Saturday (Apr 22) to climb to seventh in the table.

Jota headed in the opener three minutes into the second half following a corner but Forest drew level when former Liverpool fullback Neco Williams ran on to Morgan Gibbs-White's pass to send a deflected shot past Alisson.

Jota restored Liverpool's lead with a sharp finish on the turn in the 55th minute but Liverpool were pegged back again when Virgil Van Dijk's clearing header fell to an unmarked Gibbs-White, who fired an unstoppable shot into the corner.

Liverpool were back on top three minutes later when Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out Salah with a low free kick and the Egyptian striker held off Remo Freuler before side-footing past Keylor Navas.

Forest came agonisingly close to snatching a point when Taiwo Awoniyi sent an acrobatic effort over the bar and substitute Brennan Johnson hit the crossbar with a delicate chip with Alisson beaten, but Liverpool clung on to take all three points.

Juergen Klopp's men moved on to 50 points, one behind sixth-placed Aston Villa, while the defeat saw Forest drop to second-bottom in the table.

Source: Reuters/lk

