Liverpool to play pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace in Singapore

SINGAPORE: English giants Liverpool will be in Singapore to play a friendly against fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace later this year, it was announced on Tuesday (Apr 26).

Both teams will face off on Jul 15 at the National Stadium for the inaugural Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022, organisers said. Liverpool will also stage an open training session at the National Stadium the day before the match.

The Reds last visited Singapore in 2011, when they held a training session.

General tickets will go on sale from May 17. Ticket prices start from S$149 and will be available online. Tickets for the open training session will be priced at S$39.

“Pre-season is a vital time of year for our players, it’s hugely important preparation for the season ahead and it’s also a perfect opportunity to meet with our fans around the world," said Liverpool commercial director Ben Latty.

“We can’t wait to get back to Singapore once again, we’ve received a tremendous welcome there in the past, and are excited to be taking part in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022."

Liverpool will face also Manchester United in Bangkok as part of their pre-season preparations.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish was also looking forward to the friendly with Liverpool here.

“The entire club and team led by Patrick Vieira are thrilled to begin our pre-season tour at the incredible Singapore National Stadium against such high calibre opponents as Liverpool," he said.

"We know Singapore is full of passionate fans who follow the Premier League from afar and we hope to attract many more supporters to Crystal Palace by the end of our trip."