Liverpool recall Williams from Swansea loan
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 23, 2021 Liverpool's Rhys Williams celebrates after winning the match and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble

21 Jan 2022 12:20AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 12:36AM)
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has been recalled from his loan at second-tier Swansea City, the Premier League club said on Thursday (Jan 20).

Williams has struggled since joining Swansea on deadline day of the transfer season in August, making just seven appearances for the Championship side across all competitions. His last league appearance came against Middlesbrough on Dec 4.

"Gutted it didn't go to plan but it's been a pleasure to be a swan for the time I was given," Williams said on social media.

The 20-year-old played 19 times for Liverpool in the previous season, after their defensive resources were depleted by injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, with stand-ins Fabinho and Jordan Henderson also sidelined.

 

Source: Reuters

