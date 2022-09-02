Logo
Liverpool reinforce midfield with Arthur loan from Juventus
Liverpool reinforce midfield with Arthur loan from Juventus

Liverpool reinforce midfield with Arthur loan from Juventus

FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - FC Barcelona's Arthur Melo Presentation - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - July 12, 2018 Barcelona's Arthur Melo during a press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea

02 Sep 2022 05:24AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 05:55AM)
:Liverpool have signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Thursday, one hour before the transfer deadline.

Juve said Liverpool have an option to buy Arthur for 37.5 million euros ($37.29 million). The 26-year-old has played 63 times for the Turin club since his move from Barcelona in 2020.

"We talked a lot and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I'm sure it was the right choice," Arthur said in a statement.

"Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I've played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

"I was with the opposition and now I'm on the right side so I'm really excited. It's a massive club with a great manager, great players ... it's a dream to be here."

Arthur, who can play in different roles in central midfield and was once hailed as Xavi Hernandez's heir, was sold by Barcelona for 72 million euros ($71.58 million) when they needed to meet their revenue target from player sales.

He arrives at Liverpool who are reeling from an injury crisis with midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined.

Liverpool, who are in sixth place with eight points from five games, visit Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday.

($1 = 1.0058 euros)

Source: Reuters

