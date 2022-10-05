Logo
Liverpool stroll past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League
Liverpool stroll past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Rangers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 4, 2022 Rangers' Antonio-Mirko Colak in action with Liverpool's James Milner Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Rangers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 4, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Rangers' James Tavernier Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Rangers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 4, 2022 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Rangers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 4, 2022 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their first goal with Darwin Nunez Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Rangers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 4, 2022 Rangers' Alfredo Morelos reacts Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
05 Oct 2022 04:59AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 05:33AM)
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool put their recent stutters behind them to comfortably beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday (Oct 4) and move into second spot in Group A.

The win, thanks to a sumptuous first-half free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a second-half penalty by Mohamed Salah, put the six-times European champions on six points after three games - three points behind leaders Napoli.

The Scots, who barely threatened Liverpool to the disappointment of their passionate fans complete with a bagpipe-player, remain bottom of the group on zero points.

In need of a morale booster after their poor start to the Premier League, Liverpool's four-man attack of Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez swarmed over Rangers from the off. By contrast, the visitors' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos was largely isolated.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will have been delighted by his team's tidy and confident performance, albeit against obviously weaker opposition, especially the first goal from Alexander-Arnold whom he had defended from recent criticism.

Alexander-Arnold, whose chances of making England's World Cup squad are in the balance after recent below-par displays, struck a superb free kick over the wall and past Rangers keeper Allan McGregor in the seventh minute to raise the roof off Anfield.

Nunez could have had a hat-trick in the first half as McGregor pulled off four saves in succession from the Uruguayan striker. But it was Salah who scored the second from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after Diaz was brought down in the box.

The so-called "Battle of Britain" clash underlined the gulf in quality between the top flight divisions in England and Scotland.

Rangers looked drained and exhausted trying to stem Liverpool's attacks as the intuitive Thiago Alcantara blocked attacks and fed through balls from midfield.

Virgil van Dijk, who has been in the firing line for Liverpool's leaky defence of late, was barely troubled at the back, although Rangers substitute Rabbi Matondo did force a goal line clearance from Kostas Tsimikas in the dying minutes.

Source: Reuters

