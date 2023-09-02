Logo
Liverpool sign Dutch midfielder Gravenberch from Bayern
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 8, 2022 Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch in action with Werder Bremen's Christian Gross REUTERS/Andreas Geber/File photo

02 Sep 2023 05:13AM
Liverpool have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media report that the deal is worth around 34.3 million pounds ($43.17 million) for a five-year contract.

"If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top," Gravenberch said in a statement.

Liverpool's next match is a Premier League clash at home against Aston Villa on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7946 pounds)

Source: Reuters

