Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Netherlands' Cody Gakpo in action REUTERS/Carl Recine

27 Dec 2022 06:32AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 06:32AM)
Liverpool have agreed to sign the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.

The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reported it was around 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

PSV general manager Marcel Brands said the transfer fee would be a record for the club.

Source: Reuters

