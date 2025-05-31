Liverpool sign Frimpong from Leverkusen

Premier League champions Liverpool have signed defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen on a long-term contract, both clubs announced on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported that Liverpool triggered a 35 million euros ($39.73 million) release clause for the 24-year-old Dutch international, whose deal with Leverkusen was valid until 2028.

Frimpong, who will officially join on June 1, signed a five-year contract, media reports said.

The right back, who can also play as a winger, played a key role in the Leverkusen side that won the German domestic double in 2023-24, chipping in with 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)