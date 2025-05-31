Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool sign Frimpong from Leverkusen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool sign Frimpong from Leverkusen

Liverpool sign Frimpong from Leverkusen

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - January 25, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo.

31 May 2025 12:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Premier League champions Liverpool have signed defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen on a long-term contract, both clubs announced on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported that Liverpool triggered a 35 million euros ($39.73 million) release clause for the 24-year-old Dutch international, whose deal with Leverkusen was valid until 2028.

Frimpong, who will officially join on June 1, signed a five-year contract, media reports said.

The right back, who can also play as a winger, played a key role in the Leverkusen side that won the German domestic double in 2023-24, chipping in with 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement