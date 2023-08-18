Logo
Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Endo from Stuttgart
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - April 15, 2023 VfB Stuttgart's Wataru Endo in action with Borussia Dortmund's Salih Ozcan REUTERS/Heiko Becker DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO./File Photo

18 Aug 2023 07:58PM
Liverpool have signed Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported Liverpool offered around 16 million pounds ($20.33 million) to sign the 30-year-old who has 50 caps for Japan.

"I'm very happy right now and I'm so excited to join a big club in Liverpool," Endo said in a statement.

"It feels amazing and this is my dream. It's always (been) a dream to play (in the) Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me.

"I play as a number six and I'm like a bit more (of a)defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job."

Endo is Liverpool's third close-season signing after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as the club look to sign replacements after seeing their midfield gutted due to departures.

The club failed to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both signed long-term contracts with Chelsea.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their league opener and next play Bournemouth on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7870 pounds)

Source: Reuters

