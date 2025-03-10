Liverpool sign multi-year deal with Adidas to replace Nike

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool have signed a multi-year kit deal with Adidas beginning next season that will replace sportswear manufacturer Nike, in what British media reports say is a five-year agreement worth more than 60 million pounds ($77.36 million) per year.

The club have worn Adidas twice before, from 1985 to 1996 and from 2006 to 2012.

"Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome adidas back into the LFC family," Liverpool Chief Executive Billy Hogan said in a statement on Monday.

"We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time. adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn't be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on pitch performance."

Nike has been Liverpool's kit supplier for the past five seasons.

The partnership will begin from August 1, 2025.

($1 = 0.7756 pounds)