Logo
Logo

Sport

Liverpool sign Spain's World Cup forward Munoz from Osasuna
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool sign Spain's World Cup forward Munoz from Osasuna

Liverpool sign Spain's World Cup forward Munoz from Osasuna

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Serbia - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - March 27, 2026 Spain's Victor Munoz celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano

19 Jun 2026 03:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 18 : Liverpool have signed Spain forward Victor Munoz on a long-term deal from Osasuna, the Premier League club announced on Thursday, marking the first arrival since Andoni Iraola took over as coach earlier this month.

Media reports said Liverpool paid 40 million euros ($45.85 million) to trigger Munoz's release clause and have signed the 22-year-old on a six-year deal.

He is currently playing at the World Cup and completed his medical at Spain's training base in Tennessee where he signed the contract, Liverpool said in a statement.

"Munoz is the second addition to the Reds’ playing squad ahead of 2026-27, after a deal was agreed for the acquisition of (centre-back) Jeremy Jacquet earlier this year," said Liverpool.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

A former Real Madrid player, Munoz scored six goals in 34 La Liga appearances for Osasuna last season.

He made his international debut in March, when he scored against Serbia in a friendly.

Spain, who drew 1-1 with Cape Verde in their first World Cup Group H match, next face Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8724 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement