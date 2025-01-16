Liverpool still in control but title race warming up

LONDON : Liverpool remain in the driving seat in the Premier League title race but there are signs that instead of Arne Slot's side vanishing over the horizon in the second half of the season they could face a real battle to be crowned champions.

The leaders head to Brentford on Saturday with a four-point cushion over second-placed Arsenal and a game in hand but suddenly they are not having it all their own way.

While unbeaten in the league since losing at home to Nottingham Forest in September, a run of 16 games, they have drawn four of their last seven, having dropped points in only two of their first 13 matches.

The failure of the teams below them to take full advantage, namely Chelsea and Arsenal, and Manchester City's meltdown towards the end of last year means Liverpool still look secure.

But Arsenal's 2-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, the night after Liverpool were held 1-1 by surprise package Nottingham Forest, has left the door ajar.

Arsenal, who are unbeaten in 11 league games and host seventh-placed Aston Villa on Saturday, look the most likely side to chase Liverpool down but Forest, who are six points off the pace have become part of the conversation.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side reeled off six successive league victories before the draw with Liverpool and should get back to winning ways this weekend as they host bottom club Southampton at the City Ground.

Newcastle United are the form team with six straight wins pushing them into fourth spot, although they are nine points adrift of Liverpool having played a game more. Eddie Howe's side host Bournemouth, who are eighth, on Saturday.

Chelsea's climb has tailed off after a five-match winless streak in the league and Enzo Maresca's fifth-placed side will be desperate to get back on track at home to relegation-battling Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

HOME GOALS

Liverpool will be mindful of a Brentford side who show scant regard for reputations and hit back with two late goals to draw 2-2 with Manchester City on Tuesday at the Gtech Community Stadium where they have scored 29 goals, more than any other side has managed at home this season.

They have leaked 21 there too, so Saturday's visit from Liverpool is unlikely to be a cagey encounter.

Arsenal's midweek victory over Tottenham revived their mood after a difficult start to the year which has included a draw at Brighton & Hove Albion, back to back home cup defeats and a season-ending knee injury for forward Gabriel Jesus.

But opponents Villa are showing returning to form and the last time Arsenal lost at home in the league it was to their former manager Unai Emery's Midlands side - a 2-0 defeat in April that dealt a huge blow to the Gunners' title ambitions.

The return of manager David Moyes to Everton fell flat on Wednesday as the Scot began his second spell in charge with a 1-0 home defeat by Villa.

Everton are one point above the relegation zone having scored one goal in six league games but Sunday's visit of a woefully out of form Spurs offers a chance to gain momentum.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham side have won once in their last nine league games and talk of a top-four challenge has now been replaced with that of a potential relegation battle if things do not improve rapidly.

"The reality is that our results and our form in the league has been nowhere near good enough. That needs to change," the Australian said on Wednesday.