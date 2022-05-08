Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs

Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 7, 2022 Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 7, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier helps up Son Heung-min REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 7, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp with Luis Diaz after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 7, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita look dejected after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
08 May 2022 04:52AM (Updated: 08 May 2022 05:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool suffered a huge blow in their hopes of winning the Premier League title as they could only draw 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on a tense night at Anfield on Saturday (May 7).

Luis Diaz cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener to preserve Liverpool's long unbeaten run at home in the Premier League and send them top of the table on goal difference.

But reigning champions Manchester City can move three points clear with three games to play if they win their game in hand at home to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated possession but Tottenham dug deep defensively and Son stunned the hosts when he converted Ryan Sessegnon's cross from close range in the 56th minute.

Tottenham looked capable of holding on and moving into fourth spot until Diaz cut in from the left in the 74th minute and his shot took a wicked deflection to beat Hugo Lloris.

Liverpool and Manchester City both have 83 points while Tottenham remain in fifth spot with 62 points, one behind fourth-placed Arsenal who host Leeds United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us