Liverpool supporters not restless, says Slot ahead of Galatasaray clash

March 17 : Liverpool manager Arne Slot is confident fans will support his side when they attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Galatasaray in Wednesday's Champions League clash, despite their frustrations over their team's poor performances.

Liverpool have played Galatasaray twice this season, both times in Turkey, losing to the Super Lig side 1-0 in the Champions League group stage in September, before being beaten by the same scoreline in their round of 16 first-leg meeting last week.

"It's difficult because we have played twice against them and lost twice against them," Slot told reporters.

"The good thing for us is that it is the first game we play at home (against them) and we have the support of our fans, who will be supportive again tomorrow night because that is what they have always been and will always be for this club."

Liverpool, the Premier League champions, have struggled this season and were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, during which many supporters opted to leave the stadium early and others booed Slot and his players at full time.

"It is never nice that they are frustrated because usually fans are not frustrated after you win. Second, people told me when I came here this club is different to other clubs - they will support a manager for such a long time," Slot said.

"If it is true (that fans are becoming restless), I don't feel this at all, then I must have done a lot of things wrong and that's never a nice feeling to have.

"But I also know how the football industry works - winning can change a lot and that's what we are trying to achieve tomorrow night and we are completely ready for that - I can tell you that."

The Dutch manager said striker Alexander Isak was not fit to play against Galatasaray, while he would decide on defender Joe Gomez's participation on Wednesday.

"He (Gomez) wasn't ready to train today. He had too many issues after the last game," he added.

"Although he already had the issues after the first leg. It wasn't the plan to play him against Tottenham. But unfortunately, Ibou (Konate) felt discomfort in his hamstring. We couldn't take the risk of playing him, so we had to play Joe."