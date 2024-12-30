Liverpool thrash West Ham to go eight points clear

Liverpool had to wait 30 minutes for their opener but once Luis Diaz gave them the lead they were unstoppable. Salah set up Cody Gakpo for his side's second and then made the result a formality with a close-range shot to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected shot extended Liverpool's lead and Salah then produced a silky run and pass to feed Diogo Jota to round off a great day for Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool have 45 points from 18 games with surprise package Nottingham Forest behind them on 37 having played a game more.