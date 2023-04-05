Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool took 'little step' forward in draw at Chelsea, Klopp says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool took 'little step' forward in draw at Chelsea, Klopp says

Liverpool took 'little step' forward in draw at Chelsea, Klopp says
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 4, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp with Chelsea's Kai Havertz after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Liverpool took 'little step' forward in draw at Chelsea, Klopp says
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 4, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Darwin Nunez react as James Milner and Cody Gakpo prepare to come on as substitutes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
05 Apr 2023 06:35AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 06:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said his side's 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Tuesday was "a little step in the right direction" after a 4-1 drubbing by Manchester City last weekend and offered hope for Sunday's match against league leaders Arsenal.

"Each success starts with being difficult to beat and we have to be difficult to beat again," Klopp told reporters after his much-changed team survived an early onslaught by Chelsea.

"If we are difficult to beat against Arsenal, we can win this game. If not, Arsenal will just go over us," he said ahead of the visit by the in-form Gunners to Anfield.

Klopp made six changes from the starting team who lost against Manchester City on Saturday, including three defenders which he said represented "a real challenge" for his players.

After helping Chelsea by repeatedly losing possession early in the game, he praised his team for fixing the problems.

"Not the most spectacular one," he said, referring to the game, "but a little step in the right direction."

The draw left Liverpool in eighth place in the league table, seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth Champions League qualifying spot having played a game less than Spurs.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.