Liverpool trio to miss Newcastle game over suspected positive COVID tests
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 16, 2021 General view outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

17 Dec 2021 03:34AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 03:30AM)
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones will miss the Premier League game against Newcastle United scheduled to kick off later on Thursday after registering "suspected positive tests for COVID-19", the club annnounced.

"The three players are now isolating. As a result, the entire Reds' set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected," the club added in a statement.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

