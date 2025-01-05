Logo
Liverpool v Man Utd set to go ahead as scheduled
Liverpool v Man Utd set to go ahead as scheduled

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League football match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Dec 22, 2024. (Photo: AP/Adam Davy)

05 Jan 2025 06:13PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2025 07:30PM)
Liverpool's Premier League fixture with Manchester United is expected to go ahead as scheduled on Sunday (Jan 5) despite adverse weather conditions and snowfall, both clubs announced.

Britain's Met Office on Friday issued an amber warning, its second-most severe after red, for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales on the weekend.

"A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today's fixture against Manchester United at Anfield," Liverpool said.

"At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on.

"A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions."

Liverpool top the standings with 45 points and have a game in hand over the other title contenders.

They are five points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, while United, with five losses in their last six league games, are languishing in 14th with 22 points.

Liverpool's Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed last month due to adverse weather conditions caused by storm Darragh.

Source: Reuters

