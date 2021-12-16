Logo
Liverpool will cope with AFCON absences, says Klopp
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 11, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

16 Dec 2021 01:09PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 01:06PM)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he is happy with his squad and has options to cover for the absence of key players during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-team event will take place in Cameroon from Jan. 9 - Feb. 6 and Liverpool are set to lost Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Guinea's Naby Keita for several weeks.

Salah has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, while Mane and Keita are also key members of the side.

"I am happy with the squad and we still have options," Klopp told reporters on Wednesday. "We knew three would be qualified and be there and we knew that at least two of them will go pretty far in the tournament.

"Can you be prepared for something like that, properly, perfectly? Like a one-for-one replacement for Sadio, a replacement for Mo, one replacement for Naby? That's tricky in each situation.

"We are quite confident we will find solutions."

Klopp added that while Liverpool might not be able to play the same way without the trio they would adapt their gameplan to suit the line-up.

"Whoever will play in a period when the three boys are not here will have a plan and gives us the chance to win a football game," Klopp said.

"Can we play exactly the same football? Probably not, but who cares? We play the football we are able to play then, that's the situation."

Second-placed Liverpool, who trail league leaders Manchester City by four points, will host Newcastle United later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

