Liverpool will embrace tough Champions League challenge at PSG, says Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot described Paris St Germain as one of the strongest teams in Europe ahead of their highly anticipated Champions League last-16 first leg in France on Wednesday.

The Premier League leaders, who topped the Champions League table after the new eight-game league phase, travel to in-form PSG with the task of handing the French champions their first defeat since November.

Slot said that Liverpool had to embrace big games, while he was looking forward to facing a team with a similar style to his own.

"We could only face PSG or Benfica and anyone who watches football knows we would probably have preferred to face Benfica," Slot told reporters on Tuesday.

"If you play for Liverpool, you want to play in the big games. We have to accept the draw and both teams have a tough fixture.

"PSG is one of the strongest teams in Europe, I think everyone agrees. (The tie) could happen in the old format too.

"It is a great fixture to look forward to. Both teams have scored a lot of goals, like to have the ball. There are a lot of similarities."

Slot, whose side face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, was unfazed by praise from his PSG counterpart Luis Enrique, who had earlier labelled Liverpool as one of the best teams in Europe.

"My thoughts aren't on these things. My thoughts are on PSG, then Southampton and then the second leg," he said.

"It is a nice compliment to get but the best team in Europe has to win the Champions League. We are far away from that with a very difficult game tomorrow and then if we get through, for the rest of the competition."

Likewise, the 46-year-old coach was full of praise for the Spanish manager and PSG's top scorer Ousmane Dembele, who has netted 26 times in 33 games across all competitions this season.

"Luis Enrique has done a lot of things here very well. He created a team that I assume he is happy with, in terms of individuals and collectively," Slot said.

"(Dembele) brings quality to the team. Both teams have attackers in great form, scoring a lot of goals. This team was in the semi-finals last season and in my opinion, this team is even better."