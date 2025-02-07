Liverpool will rotate in FA Cup tie against Plymouth, says Slot

Liverpool will give some fringe players game time against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, coach Arne Slot said on Friday as the Premier League club prepares for a busy run of fixtures.

Liverpool, fresh from securing a spot in the League Cup final, visit second-tier Championship side Plymouth on Sunday before league matches against Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle United this month.

"It is always a tricky tie, no matter what team you play, because it is an away game and it is probably their 'final', as is often the case when Liverpool goes anywhere," Slot told reporters ahead of the fourth-round tie.

"I think it is important in these moments for players that don't get much playing time to have that playing time, so that if we ever need them then they are ready.

"If you never play them, it is so difficult for them to be ready if we do get some injuries or suspensions. We will definitely use some players that haven't played so much."

Slot said defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed Liverpool's 4-0 League Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday due to a thigh injury, would not feature against Plymouth but could return for the league clash against Everton on February 12.

"It is difficult to say if he will be back (for the Merseyside derby). It's not going to take months or even weeks, but that game is only three days after the Plymouth Argyle one," Slot added.

"Let's wait and see if he is available. We also want to look at it long-term because we don't want to take any risks with so many games coming up afterwards. If he is fit, then we will use him."

Liverpool, who are top of the Premier League with 56 points and have reached the Champions League's last-16 as well as the final of the League Cup, are in position to claim an unprecedented quadruple this season.

They were still chasing four trophies at the same stage last season, but fell away, ending former manager Juergen Klopp's final campaign with the League Cup as their only silverware.

Asked about his side's chances of achieving the feat this year, Slot said: "It's difficult for me to judge because I wasn't here last season, so I don't know.

"I can only tell you that at this moment in time we are in a very good place. I'm not just talking about the results, but the players are fit and ready.

"We are in a good place but we also know how long the season still is and how many difficult challenges there will still be for us."