Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 19, 2023 Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister is shown a red card by referee Thomas Bramall REUTERS/David Klein

23 Aug 2023 01:39AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2023 01:50AM)
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's red card in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal to the FA, the club said on Tuesday.

Mac Allister was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. The sending off seemed harsh, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola saying after the match that it "did not look like a red card".

"An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League standings with four points from two games. They travel to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

