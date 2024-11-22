Liverpool without injured Alexander-Arnold, Alisson against Saints

LIVERPOOL, England : Premier League leaders Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sunday when they travel to Southampton, manager Arne Slot said, adding that goalkeeper Alisson had returned to training but was not ready to play.

"Trent isn't training with us, but he's getting there to be back with us soon," Slot told reporters on Friday.

Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad for the recent international break after suffering a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on Nov. 9, while the Reds' number one keeper Alisson, also sidelined with a hamstring injury, has not played since Oct. 5.

"We are careful with everyone, especially when it comes to muscle injuries," Slot said of the keeper. "Alisson is training with the goalkeepers but not with the team. He is getting better but is not ready for Sunday."

Slot said Virgil van Dijk was set to train with the team on Friday and will be fit to play on Sunday, while injured forwards Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa were expected to return in the "next few weeks".

Liverpool have a five-point lead over champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and so will remain at the summit regardless of the weekend's results.

Southampton are bottom of the standings with four points.

The Reds' injuries, however, are a blow ahead of a significantly more difficult run of games, including a Champions League match with Real Madrid on Wednesday and a league clash against City at Anfield on Dec. 1.

"We have an incredible fixture list coming up, starting with Southampton. That is the most important, the next one," Slot said. "The other two games have no effect on my team selection, but what does effect it is Southampton - how they play, how fit they are."

Southampton have won only once in the league this season, a 1-0 victory over Everton on Nov. 2, but Slot is not taking them lightly.

"I would say Southampton are more than a capable team. I've seen them play against City, Arsenal and Wolves. They are very, very capable of playing teams like us," Slot said.

"They have been a bit unlucky and they have a very good playing style. Everyone is saying City and Real being difficult, but I think Southampton will be difficult as well."