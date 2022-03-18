Logo
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold faces weeks out with hamstring injury
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 16, 2022 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

18 Mar 2022 06:15PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 06:15PM)
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring issue that will rule him out of England's games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

"Trent is out with a hamstring (injury) so he can't be part of the England squad as well. Not good news, we'll see how long that takes," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

Klopp said that forward Mohamed Salah was still feeling the effects of a foot injury he picked up against Brighton & Hove Albion this month.

"Mo felt his foot again a little bit after the game (against Arsenal on Wednesday) so we have to see what we do with that and on top of that there's some bits and bobs, so we have to wait."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

