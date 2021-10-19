Logo
Liverpool's Alisson, Fabinho back for Atletico game, but Thiago still out
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brazil Training - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - June 2, 2018 Brazil's Alisson Becker during training Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

19 Oct 2021 01:32PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 10:26AM)
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho will return to the squad for Tuesday's Champions League group match away to Atletico Madrid but midfielder Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined with a calf injury, the Premier League club said.

Brazil internationals Alisson and Fabinho missed last weekend's 5-0 Premier League win at Watford after playing for their national team in the midweek.

Midfielder Curtis Jones will also miss Tuesday's game at the Wanda Metropolitano but manager Juergen Klopp expects the 20-year-old to be fit for Sunday's league game at Manchester United.

Liverpool are top of the Champions League's Group B on six points from two games, two points ahead of second-placed Atletico, while Porto are third with one point and AC Milan bottom without a point.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

