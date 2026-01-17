Liverpool's Borggrafe handed six-match ban by FA over racist remark

Jan 16 : Liverpool goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe has been handed a six-match ban by the FA after an investigation found she made a racist comment, coach Gareth Taylor said on Friday, adding that the player has already served five games of her ban.

British media reported in September that the FA had launched an investigation into Borggrafe over allegations of using discriminatory language towards a teammate, who was not named.

"We have a slight update on the situation, in the sense that the FA has now completed its thorough investigation. They sanctioned the player with a six-game ban," Taylor told reporters ahead of Sunday's Women's Super League home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

"That ban has been ongoing whilst we've been playing, so effectively she'll be out of the running to be included this weekend, but after that she is available for selection.

"We're happy now that it's completed... we have some actual detail on what it looks like, and all of us can now move on."

Borggrafe, 25, joined Liverpool in July, and has made three WSL appearances for the bottom side.