Liverpool's Bradley to undergo surgery on knee injury

Jan 11 : ‌Liverpool right back Conor Bradley will undergo surgery after injuring his knee in the 0-0 draw at Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Sunday, with a return to action this season in doubt.

Bradley fell awkwardly near the touchline in stoppage time in ‌an incident that sparked a melee ‌when Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli pushed him off the pitch thinking the Liverpool player was attempting to run down the clock.

Bradley was eventually taken off on a stretcher and Martinelli later apologised for his reaction in the heat of the ‍moment.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Conor Bradley has sustained a significant knee injury," the club said in a statement.

"Bradley will undergo surgery in the coming days and then begin a period ​of rehabilitation at the ‌AXA Training Centre. No timeframe is being placed on his return to playing at this stage of ​the process."

British media reported it was a season-ending injury although Bradley ⁠had not ruptured his ‌anterior cruciate ligament. However, he did suffer damage to ​the bone and ligaments in his left knee.

It is another blow to the 22-year-old who has missed ‍more than 50 games in his fledgling career due to ⁠injuries in the last three seasons.

Liverpool next host Barnsley in the ​third round of ‌the FA Cup on Monday.