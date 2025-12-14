Liverpool's Ekitike scores twice, Salah gets warm reception in win over Brighton

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 13 : Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike bagged a double to secure a 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday for an emotional win in which talisman Mohamed Salah was given a standing ovation when he came off the bench in the first half.

Arne Slot's men climbed provisionally to sixth in the table on 26 points after 16 matches, seven behind leaders Arsenal, while Brighton are now three points off Liverpool in ninth.

Close-season signing Ekitike fired the hosts into a first-minute lead after Yankuba Minteh's dreadful attempted clearance. Joe Gomez headed the ball back in and it dropped perfectly for Ekitike, whose shot on the turn beat goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Salah, whose future has been uncertain since his scathing criticism of Slot and the club a week ago, came on to loud applause as a 26th-minute substitute after an injury to Gomez.

Salah got an assist in the 60th minute when his pinpoint corner to the back post found Ekitike who headed home.