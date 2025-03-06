Liverpool's Elliott grabs last-gasp winner against dominant PSG

PARIS : Liverpool substitute Harvey Elliott scored a last-gasp winner less than a minute after coming on to earn a fortunate 1-0 win against Paris St Germain who dominated their visitors during Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg match.

Elliott slotted the ball home in the 87th minute against the run of play after a layoff from fellow substitute Darwin Nunez for a scarcely-deserved victory in Paris.

Arne Slot's team were kept afloat by a string of magnificent saves from goalkeeper Alisson before going on to score with their first attempt on goal.

Luis Enrique's PSG, who had won 18 and drawn two of their last 20 games, were left to rue their missed chances from dozens of attempts as a tough return leg awaits at Anfield next Tuesday.

PSG got off to a strong start with Liverpool's attempt at a high press not lasting long.

The hosts had the first clear chance in the 16th minute when Joao Neves skied his attempt over the bar from Dembele's cutback after the France forward had outpaced two defenders to break down the right flank.

Alarm bells were ringing for Liverpool and they again escaped punishment in the 20th when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's superb curled effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Bradley Barcola went down after a challenge from Ibrahima Konate, prompting another video check for a potential red card, but the visitors stayed with 10 men.

SURVIVAL MODE

With Liverpool in survival mode, Alisson parried Neves' 25-metre strike before denying Dembele. The ball went into the path of Barcola, whose first strike was blocked before his second flew over.

The Brazilian keeper's firm hand was there again to sop Kvaratskhelia and he made saves left, right and centre early in a one-sided second half.

Slot sent Curtis Jones and Nunez on for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota hoping to shift the momentum but PSG stayed a notch above.

Alisson, again, stretched to tip away Desire Doue's missile 10 minutes from time and he also played a key role in the build-up to the goal.

With the clock ticking down, Nunez won Alisson's long ball and played into the path of Elliott, who calmly slid the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"Full credit to the team," Elliott said. "You could see they (PSG) had become a bit tired at the end. They were creating many chances ... it was down to me to put the opportunity away and fortunately it went in."

Alisson said it was the performance of his life.

"We had to be ready to suffer," he said.

"We worked hard. We gave away so many chances ... And then at the end Harvey coming in and scoring the goal. It's unbelievable. A great story. A great night for us."