Liverpool's Fabinho back in training ahead of Atletico game
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 18, 2021 Liverpool's Fabinho applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

02 Nov 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 02:45PM)
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has returned to training ahead of Wednesday's Champions League home match against Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Fabinho, who joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in 2018, missed their last three games due to a minor knee injury.

Liverpool are top of Group B with nine points from three matches, five points above Atletico, who they beat 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano last month.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

