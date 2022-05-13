Logo
Liverpool's Fabinho to miss FA Cup final with injury
Liverpool's Fabinho celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Morano)

13 May 2022 12:53AM (Updated: 13 May 2022 12:59AM)
Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho will miss Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley due to a muscular injury but the Brazilian could return for their remaining matches, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Fabinho was forced off injured in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.

Liverpool are second in the league, three points behind Manchester City, with two games left. They are also due to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

"There's a good chance that he will be back whenever - not for the weekend but whenever," Klopp told Liverpool's website on Thursday.

Liverpool, who won the League Cup in February, remain on track for a haul of four trophies this season.

Source: Reuters

