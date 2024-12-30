Liverpool's Gomez faces spell out with hamstring injury

Logo
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 29, 2024 Liverpool's Joe Gomez reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/ File Photo

30 Dec 2024 03:15PM
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in their 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Sunday, manager Arne Slot said.

The 27-year-old England international was replaced by Jarell Quansah shortly before halftime at the London Stadium. Liverpool are already without first-choice centre back Ibrahima Konate due to injury.

"You saw today an injury of Joe Gomez. If a player says he wants to stop, he has to be changed," Slot told Sky Sports.

"In a sprint, then we all know it's a hamstring and we all know it's going take a while before he is back. I don't know how long but he will be out for quite a bit."

The win stretched Liverpool's lead in the Premier League to eight points. They next host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

