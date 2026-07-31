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Liverpool's Gomez set to miss Premier League opener with muscle injury
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Liverpool's Gomez set to miss Premier League opener with muscle injury

Liverpool's Gomez set to miss Premier League opener with muscle injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v West Ham United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 28, 2026 Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo

31 Jul 2026 02:59AM
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July 30 : Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is expected to miss the start of the Premier League campaign after suffering a muscle injury during the club's pre-season win over Sunderland, head coach Andoni Iraola said on Thursday.

Gomez, 29, was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes of Liverpool's victory in Nashville last week.

"Joe has a muscle injury. I think it was quite clear since he complained straight away, so it will depend how he evolves, but he will be some weeks off," Iraola told reporters.

"It's not massive, it's a normal muscle injury, but I think it's going to be impossible to have him for the start of the season because we are not so far away."

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Gomez's injury leaves Liverpool facing a defensive setback as they complete their preparations for the new season.

Liverpool, who finished fifth last term, begin their Premier League campaign at Newcastle United on August 23.

Source: Reuters
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