Nov 20 : Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola wants his side to be prepared for surprises when Manchester United, under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, visit Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

United, a lowly 18th in the table, are winless in the league since August, but Iraola believes the rivalry with Liverpool and the arrival of a new manager could breathe new life into their lacklustre campaign.

"We have to acknowledge the importance of the game... they have a new manager, new challenges for us," Iraola told a press conference on Friday.

"It's true that they have this small advantage, we don't have references to prepare, because they can go different ways that we honestly don't know right now."

Iraola said United's players would try to impress the new manager and that Liverpool would have to deal with that early in the game.

"The beginning of the game will be important... we know their players very well, who they are, the strengths and weaknesses they have shown," the Spaniard said.

Liverpool are fourth in the league and have won six of their last eight matches in all competitions, including their penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the League Cup. Their home form continues to bother Iraola, however, with the team winning only one of their five league games at Anfield.

United have not lost to rivals Liverpool since September 2024, and they have not been beaten at Anfield since a famous 7-0 thrashing by Juergen Klopp's side in March 2023.

"Yes, I think we are conscious our away stats are much better. We need to improve this and United is the first chance," Iraola said.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of injured trio Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk, who should be available for Sunday's match. Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley have returned to training but are not yet available, Iraola added.

IRAOLA CONDEMNS DRONE FILMING

Iraola said he had been sent the training footage of United that a drone operator filmed this week and posted on his YouTube channel. The operator has since apologised and taken down the footage.

"Yesterday they were sending me the footage. But the important part of this is, it shouldn't be legal. It happened to United but it could happen to me, to any training," Iraola said.

"It's not a matter of advantage, it's the fact that someone can do this. There is a reason we train behind closed doors... I don't think it's nice for any club."