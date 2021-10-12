Logo
Liverpool's Jota released from Portugal squad due to injury
Manchester City's Ruben Dias fouls Liverpool's Diogo Jota before being shown a yellow card REUTERS/Peter Powell

12 Oct 2021 09:09PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 09:17PM)
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and released from the national team, the country's soccer federation (FPF) said on Tuesday (Oct 12).

Jota, 24, did not feature in Portugal's 3-0 friendly win over Qatar at the weekend.

Portugal are second in Group A with 13 points, one behind leaders Serbia but with a game in hand. They host third-placed Luxembourg later on Tuesday.

Jota has been in impressive form for Liverpool this season, starting each of their last six games and scoring three goals.

Liverpool will return to Premier League action on Saturday at Watford.

Source: Reuters

