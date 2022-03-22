Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool's Keita pulls out of Guinea squad with knee injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool's Keita pulls out of Guinea squad with knee injury

Liverpool's Keita pulls out of Guinea squad with knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 20, 2022 Liverpool's Naby Keita is seen arriving outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

22 Mar 2022 12:23PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 12:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has pulled out of the Guinea squad for their international friendlies with South Africa and Zambia due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said.

The 27-year-old started Sunday's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals before being replaced in the second half by Thiago Alcantara.

"The Guinean Football Federation has reported today (Monday) that Naby Keita is set to miss their forthcoming fixtures due to a knee complaint," Liverpool said in a statement.

Guinea are set to face South Africa on Friday and Zambia four days later.

Liverpool also confirmed defender Trent Alexander-Arnold had pulled out of the England squad for matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast due to a hamstring issue sustained ahead of the game against Forest.

Manager Juergen Klopp had said on Friday that the problem would keep Alexander-Arnold out for a few weeks.

The club are also sweating on the fitness of forward Mohamed Salah, who is still feeling the effects of a foot injury that he picked up in a league match against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

Liverpool, who are a point and a place behind league leaders Manchester City, return to action after the international break with a home meeting against Watford on April 2.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us