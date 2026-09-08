Liverpool's Mac Allister 'very sad' not to receive new contract offer

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 8 : Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister expressed sadness on Tuesday after not receiving a new contract offer, saying he had considered his transfer options as he spoke ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

• The 27-year-old Argentina international, who has two years left on his current deal, said Liverpool had informed him they could not offer new terms, unlike for fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch who extended their contracts earlier this year.

• "I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract which, of course, makes me very, very sad," he told reporters.

• Mac Allister chose to remain at Anfield following the arrival of former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, citing "something special" during pre-season.

• Iraola noted there was still time to negotiate, emphasising that he focuses on performance rather than contracts.

• Mac Allister said there were options to leave in the close season but added: "I think right now I'm in the right club and I have the right mindset to give 100 per cent for this club."