Liverpool's Mane to give 'special' answer after CL final

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will reveal his future plans only after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid, the Senegal international said on Thursday.

Mane, who joined Liverpool in 2016 and has scored more than 120 goals for the Premier League club, was considering leaving Juergen Klopp's side in search of a new challenge, British media reported.

"This question (about my future) I will answer after Champions League (final), if I'm staying or not," Mane, who has one year remaining on his Liverpool contract, told Sky Sports.

"What I want to say now is I am fully focused on the Champions League and winning it, which is far more important for me and the Liverpool fans.

"That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special. I will give you all you want to hear then."

The 30-year-old underlined his full commitment to Liverpool for the final.

"I will do everything absolutely possible to win the game for Liverpool," Mane said.

"I think we all forgot about what happened in (the) 2018 (final). For sure Real Madrid were the better team then and deserved to win the game, but it is going to be a different game (now)."

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv following goals from Karim Benzema and a double by Gareth Bale after Mane had equalised for the Reds.