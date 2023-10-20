Liverpool's Robertson set for shoulder surgery, says Klopp

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is likely to have shoulder surgery after being injured with Scotland, manager Juergen Klopp said ahead of Saturday's derby with Everton at Anfield.

Scotland captain Robertson, who had started all eight Premier League games this season, left the national team camp after hurting his shoulder in their 2-0 defeat by Spain in a Euro 2024 qualifier last week.

"I think the decision we go towards (is) surgery," Klopp told a press conference on Friday.

"There was a little chance that he could try without. But after talking to pretty much all the experts, it looks like surgery will be the best thing, especially in the long term, definitely. And that means he is out for a while.

"Don't know exactly how long but shoulder surgery is not an easy one. From my experience, you can train pretty quickly again but not football-specific because you have to be careful, challenges and all these kind of things."

Forward Diogo Jota, who was suspended against Brighton & Hove Albion for the red card he was shown at Tottenham Hotspur, will be available on Saturday, but the German manager will have a few more squad doubts to address ahead of the derby.

"Cody (Gakpo) trained once with the team so we will have to see how it goes for tomorrow," Klopp said.

"Stefan (Bajcetic) out, Thiago (Alcantara) out. Who else? Ben Doak from Scotland has a little muscle thing, so we have to see but is not available for the weekend."

Liverpool are fourth with 17 points, three behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, and one off third-placed Manchester City.

They will be seeking a first league win in three games when they host 16th-placed Everton, who are three points above the relegation zone after two wins in their last three games.

"Everton deserve respect," Klopp said.

"(Dominic) Calvert-Lewin is back, real quality. (Abdoulaye) Doucoure, (Amadou) Onana, (Idrissa) Gueye, super experienced. Really good centre-halves and England's number one in goal (Jordan PIckford). A good team.

"They are used to the kind of game. I don't think we should make it too big for them, I think they are ready for it.

"The facts are Everton are in a good moment. Successfully stayed up and start was not easy but last few weeks they have results with performances."