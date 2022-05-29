Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool's Robertson slams organisers for Champions League final chaos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool's Robertson slams organisers for Champions League final chaos

Liverpool's Robertson slams organisers for Champions League final chaos
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 27, 2022 Liverpool's Andrew Robertson during training REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Liverpool's Robertson slams organisers for Champions League final chaos
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Liverpool fans react as they queue to access Stade de France before Champions League Final REUTERS/Fernando Kallas
Liverpool's Robertson slams organisers for Champions League final chaos
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Fans, stewards and police officers by the turnstiles inside the stadium as the match is delayed REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Liverpool's Robertson slams organisers for Champions League final chaos
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Fans and police officers inside the stadium by the turnstiles as the match is delayed REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Liverpool's Robertson slams organisers for Champions League final chaos
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 French police arrest a man outside Stade de France before Champions League Final REUTERS/Fernando Kallas
29 May 2022 11:00AM (Updated: 29 May 2022 11:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson labelled the organisation of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid a "shambles" after kick-off was delayed for 35 minutes due to fans trying to force their way into the Stade de France in Paris.

Riot police fired teargas at fans as chaos ensued near the Liverpool end of the ground, which governing body UEFA said was caused by fake tickets that did not work in the turnstiles.

Robertson said a friend was denied entry to the game, which Real won 1-0 to claim a record-extending 14th European Cup.

"One of my mates got told it was a fake, which I assure you it wasn't. It was a shambles really," the 28-year-old told the BBC. "To be honest, people were just making it up at times and panicking. Teargas getting thrown at people was unacceptable."

Liverpool have demanded an official investigation into the incident and said they were hugely disappointed at the entry issues faced by their supporters.

"It was horrendous for our fans and all families that have been through it as well. It wasn't a nice experience, not a nice final to come to. The Champions League should be a celebration but it wasn't that," Robertson said.

The final was moved from St Petersburg to Paris by UEFA following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the families of some players struggled to get into the stadium.

"What I heard is that we will have further investigations to figure out what was going on there. I heard a few things that were not good, not nice," the German said.

"Obviously it was pretty tricky out there, but I don't know more about it."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us