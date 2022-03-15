Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool's Salah back in training ahead of Arsenal clash, says Klopp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool's Salah back in training ahead of Arsenal clash, says Klopp

Liverpool's Salah back in training ahead of Arsenal clash, says Klopp

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 12, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Tony Obrien

15 Mar 2022 09:22PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 09:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is fit enough to train ahead of the trip to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday despite limping off with a foot injury during their weekend win at Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Salah was substituted in the second half of the 2-0 victory, minutes after scoring the second goal with a penalty.

The Egyptian's foot was swollen after the match but Klopp said he had been told Salah would be rejoining team training.

"Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite happy and lucky. (It was) swollen, painful, today less so," Klopp told a news conference on Tuesday. "I got a message before the press conference he's ready to train. We'll see how that looks."

Liverpool are second in the table and can cut Manchester City's lead at the top to a point if they beat fourth-placed Arsenal after Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday.

"I watched City for exactly 65 minutes for analysis reasons, believe it or not. I don't have time to watch them in real time," Klopp said. "Palace did well, but so did City, they just didn't finish situations off.

"For the last 30 minutes I didn't watch but saw the result and was surprised.

"Does it help the mood? Why should it? We play Arsenal and we cannot count points away at Arsenal now ... We have to play this game."

The German backed his team to push City all the way in the title race. The two sides face each other in a potential title-decider at City's Etihad Stadium on April 10.

"That's the plan, of course, that we keep being as annoying as possible," Klopp said.

"We have 10 games to play and there's a few really tough ones. Each Premier League game is tough, but a few are especially tough, one of them we play tomorrow night.

"Can we win all 10 games? It doesn't sound likely, but as long as it's possible, we will give it a try."

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us