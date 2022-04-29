Logo
Liverpool's Salah named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year
Liverpool's Salah named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 19, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

29 Apr 2022 05:55PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 05:55PM)
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named England's Men's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), with the Egypt international picking up the award for the second time.

Salah, who also won in 2018, got 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United's Declan Rice who came second and third respectively.

The 29-year-old has 30 goals and 14 assists in 44 games for Liverpool this season and remains a key part of Juergen Klopp's team, who are one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with five matches left.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr took home the Women's Footballer of the Year award with 40 per cent of the vote, beating Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema and City's Lauren Hemp.

Australia international Kerr is the top scorer in the Women's Super League this season with 18 goals.

Both Salah and Kerr will receive their awards on May 5, the FWA said.

Source: Reuters

