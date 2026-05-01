Liverpool's Salah ruled out of Man Utd clash, says Slot

May 1 : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss Sunday's Premier League clash against rivals Manchester United due to a muscle injury, but manager Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he was expected to return before the end of the season.

Salah was forced off during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last week with a hamstring concern, sparking fears it could end his campaign and potentially his Anfield career, with the Egyptian set to leave at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool said on Wednesday the injury was not as serious as initially feared and that Salah should feature again before the campaign concludes.

"As we know from Mo (Salah), he is always working incredibly hard when he is fit but also when he is injured to be back as soon as possible," Slot told reporters.

"We expect him to be back for the final part of the season but not for Sunday (against Man Utd).

"In all ways it is a big relief that his injury is minor so he is able to play for us and at the World Cup. If ever there was a player that deserves a big send-off, it is definitely Mo."

Liverpool come into the match on the back of three successive Premier League wins and Sunday's result could prove crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification.

United have improved considerably under caretaker boss Michael Carrick, who took charge following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal. They sit third in the table, three points ahead of Liverpool, and need two more points to secure a top-five finish and a spot among Europe's elite next season.

"We are aware of the fact that it is a very big game, not only because we play United but also to qualify for Champions League and to get the highest possible position in the league table," Slot said.

"We always know that they are really good but now they are showing it in the league table. It might be a bit of an advantage that they only play once a week.

"When we have played them every time, I have seen how good they are and now they have, especially under Michael Carrick, become more consistent in their results."

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is still out with injury, with Slot saying he has not yet trained with the club.

"I have to hear today from the medical staff if he (Alisson) is able to train with us today, tomorrow or the start of next week. He's very close," the Dutchman added.