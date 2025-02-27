Liverpool's Salah says he is making players around him better

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah believes that he is not only having the most impressive season of his career but also bringing out the best in those around him, the Premier League's leading scorer said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has scored 25 league goals and provided 16 assists in a stellar season to help fire Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table with an 11-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal.

"I think it is my best season, I think this is my best season because I make the players around me better as well, that is what I feel," Salah told TNT Sports.

"I feel like I’m in a good shape, very good shape, and trying to not just improve but to also make the players around me improve as well," he added.

"That’s part of growing as well. You want everybody to play good because you’re not going to win the league alone, so you want other players to also perform."

Salah said his own form was helping others to perform at their best.

"If you look at all the numbers around all the players, it is going to be higher than the other seasons. Plus my assists are higher, so that means I really help them a lot.

"Cody (Gakpo), Lucho (Luis Diaz), other players, their season is the best (in their careers) - so, I think this is my best season because I make the players around me also better."

Salah is among the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, but said that winning the biggest trophies on offer with Liverpool might not be enough to earn him the award.

"Let's win the Premier League and the Champions League, and we will see," he said.

"The Ballon d'Or, everybody knows sometimes there is (other) stuff involved there."