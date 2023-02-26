Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool's season not one for history books, says Klopp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool's season not one for history books, says Klopp

Liverpool's season not one for history books, says Klopp

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - February 25, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts after the match REUTERS/David Klein

26 Feb 2023 12:02PM (Updated: 26 Feb 2023 12:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool's performance this season will not be one for the history books, manager Juergen Klopp said after Saturday's goalless draw at Crystal Palace dented their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

Liverpool were looking to bounce back after being thrashed 5-2 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday but the Merseyside club were left frustrated at Selhurst Park as they struggled to find any rhythm.

Liverpool sit seventh in the league standings on 36 points, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

"I see in your eyes and the players' eyes as well (that) it looks like we lost the game - we didn't," Klopp told reporters on Saturday.

"We spite ourselves with a lot of things, but you cannot suffer because of our own history. That would now be really a joke.

"This will not be the season that everybody (looks for) in the history books... it will not be big movies about it or stuff like this. But we have to go through it anyway and we will."

Liverpool next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Wednesday before facing rivals Manchester United four days later.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.