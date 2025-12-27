Liverpool's Slot hails Ekitike impact at both ends of the pitch

Dec 26 : Liverpool manager ‌Arne Slot has hailed the transformation of Hugo Ekitike from backup striker to goal machine as the France international spearheads the club's climb back up the Premier League table.

The reigning champions endured a nightmare slump, losing nine of 12 games across all competitions, but have clawed their way to fifth place with Ekitike leading the revival with eight league goals - including five in his last three games.

The 23-year-old's summer arrival was overshadowed by the record signing of Alexander Isak. But with the Swedish striker ‌sidelined for two months with a leg break and Mohamed Salah away at ‌the Africa Cup of Nations, Ekitike has become indispensable.

"He showed a lot of hard work to get to this fitness level where he is at the moment," Slot said ahead of Saturday's home game against bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It sometimes took us - me - a bit of convincing that this all is actually needed to become stronger but he always did it, not always with a smile on his face but he has worked really hard to get ‍fitter on and off the pitch."

EKITIKE'S DEFENSIVE DUTIES

Slot revealed it took considerable persuasion to get his striker to embrace defensive duties, particularly at set-pieces.

"I've tried to convince him as well, the better you defend a set-piece the bigger chance you have to score at the other end, because if you are 0-0 it is easier to score a goal than ​if you are 1-0 down," Slot added.

"It ‌may sound strange but it is what it does with the energy levels of the other team. For us and him to score goals, it is important we don't concede from set-pieces.

"He is ​ready to go into the programme we are facing now but he is not the only number nine I have. Federico ⁠Chiesa can play in that position as well."

SET-PIECE ‌STRUGGLES

Liverpool's set-piece struggles are stark as they have shipped 11 goals while scoring just three at the other ​end, but Slot remains unfazed.

“Players are getting fitter and fitter, not only the ones we brought in but also the ones who missed out in pre-season. They are getting used to each ‍other. I think the best is still to come for this team," he said.

“If you look at what has happened ⁠in the first half (of the season) then I am not so surprised where we are. If you look at our set-piece balance, ​there is not one team in ‌the world that is minus eight in set pieces and is still joint-fourth in the ‍league."

(Reporting ​by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)