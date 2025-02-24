Liverpool's Slot stays cautious despite 11-point lead in title race

Liverpool manager Arne Slot cautioned against complacency despite his side opening up an 11-point lead in the Premier League with Sunday's 2-0 win at Manchester City.

Liverpool are on 64 points from 27 matches, with second-placed Arsenal, who have played a game less, on 53 points after Saturday's 1-0 home loss to West Ham United.

"In every other league, having a lead like this would be very comfortable, except for this one," Slot told reporters on Sunday.

Every game presented the potential for a slip-up, he said, pointing to Liverpool's difficult 2-1 home win against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

"We are in a good position but we also know how hard it is to play against Wolves," he added.

Slot expects another tough game on Wednesday against fifth-placed Newcastle United, who drew with Liverpool in December and are coming off a 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest.

"Now we play Newcastle, we played 3-3 over there, which in my opinion was also a good result ... but we also experienced how difficult that one is," he said.

"We work every single day to achieve this and it is three months of very hard work to maintain this. There is no secret. We are 11 points clear but Arsenal has one game in hand.”